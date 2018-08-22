Silverthorne asks residents to take survey about short-term rentals

As Silverthorne considers new regulations on short-term rentals, the town is asking residents to take an online survey to help gauge public opinion on the booming industry.

Short-term rentals involve renting out residential properties for short stays, like the vacation accommodations posted on websites such as VRBO.com or Airbnb.com.

Short-term renting has provided property owners with a new way to make extra income while igniting criticism from people who feel like the practice is degrading the quality of life in residential neighborhoods.

Please take the survey titled "2018 Short Term Rentals Survey". Your feedback is important! https://t.co/Jm5am5JGjv — Town of Silverthorne (@SilverthorneCO) August 20, 2018

The survey is fairly short, straightforward and easy to take.

One question asks people if they see any potential benefits associated with short-term rentals, such as generating extra income for property owners, more lodging options for Summit County guests or a larger tax base for the town, among other suggestions.

Other questions focus on issues residents might be seeing, including large groups of vacationers or excessive noise, piled up trash and illegal parking.

Currently the town's only involvement is providing business licenses and collecting taxes associated with short term rentals. The survey also seeks to gauge which the steps residents think the town should take as it looks at new regulations.

People can find the online survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/NMRPB98 . A link to the survey has also posted as a banner at the top of the town's website, Silverthorne.org .