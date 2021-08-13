Silverthorne awards annual improvement grants to 12 businesses
Silverthorne Town Council awarded $45,000 in grant funding to 12 local businesses through the town’s Business Improvement Grant Program.
The town started accepting applications in May, asking for businesses looking to do site improvements or businesses in need of investments to bring new jobs or economic development to the community.
The Silverthorne Economic Development Advisory Committee reviews all funding applications and makes recommendations to Town Council. Town Council approved the committee’s recommendations July 14.
This year’s recipients are:
- Alpine Gardens, 998 Blue River Parkway, site enhancement grant
- Alpine Tree Service, 310 Brian Ave., site enhancement grant
- Resaddled Thrift Store, 252 Warren Ave., site enhancement grant
- Gore Range Sports, 358 Blue River Parkway, site enhancement grant
- Graze & Torreys, 491 Rainbow Drive, site enhancement grant
- Lenka’s Loving Care, 523 Polar Court, economic development grant
- Minimal Impact, 998 Blue River Parkway, economic development grant
- The Mint Steakhouse, 347 Blue River Parkway, site enhancement grant
- Mountain Lyon Cafe, 122 W. 10th St., site enhancement and economic development grants
- Syndicate Brewing Co, 221 Warren Ave., site enhancement and economic development grants
- The Pad Hotel/Hostel, 491 Rainbow Drive, site enhancement grant
- Windy City Pizza, 191 Blue River Parkway, site enhancement grant
