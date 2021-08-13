Silverthorne awards annual improvement grants to 12 businesses

Silverthorne Mayor Pro-Tem Kevin McDonald, from left, is pictured with Silverthorne Town Council members and recipients of the town of Silverthorne's Business Improvement Grant Program, including Virginia Hammock and child of Minimal Impact, Alyssa Block of Graze & Torreys, Lenka Lesmerises of Lenka’s Loving Care, Sherie Sobke of Alpine Earth Gardens, council member Tanya Shattuck, council member Kelly Baldwin, council member Derrick Fowler, Jori and Jackson Renner of Gore Range Sports, council member Mike Spry and Craig Robelen of ReSaddle Thrift Store.

Photo from Ryan Hyland / town of Silverthorne

Silverthorne Town Council awarded $45,000 in grant funding to 12 local businesses through the town’s Business Improvement Grant Program.

The town started accepting applications in May, asking for businesses looking to do site improvements or businesses in need of investments to bring new jobs or economic development to the community.

The Silverthorne Economic Development Advisory Committee reviews all funding applications and makes recommendations to Town Council. Town Council approved the committee’s recommendations July 14.

This year’s recipients are: