Silverthorne awards annual nonprofit grants and scholarships

The Silverthorne Town Council has selected 30 nonprofit organizations to receive $47,000 in cash awards and more than $31,000 in in-kind services throughout 2022 with its annual nonprofit grants and scholarships.

In-kind services include the use of town facilities, such as the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the town’s parks.

Silverthorne will also award $30,000 in scholarships to local students graduating high school this year. A portion of the cash awards for the program were funded by the local nicotine tax.