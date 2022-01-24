Silverthorne awards annual nonprofit grants and scholarships
The Silverthorne Town Council has selected 30 nonprofit organizations to receive $47,000 in cash awards and more than $31,000 in in-kind services throughout 2022 with its annual nonprofit grants and scholarships.
In-kind services include the use of town facilities, such as the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the town’s parks.
Silverthorne will also award $30,000 in scholarships to local students graduating high school this year. A portion of the cash awards for the program were funded by the local nicotine tax.
