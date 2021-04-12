Silverthorne awards Schmidt Scholarship to 16 graduating high school students

The town of Silverthorne has awarded $34,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from the class of 2021. Scholarships were awarded April 5-6 during scholarship nights at Summit High School.

The Schmidt Scholarship, which is named after former Silverthorne Mayor Bill Schmidt, was awarded to 16 seniors. According to a news release, requirements of the scholarship include that graduating seniors are current residents of Silverthorne, have lived within town limits for the past two school years and have a minimum gpa of 2.75. Applicants had to demonstrate good citizenship, activity in school and community programs, and an ability to succeed in their chosen field, according to the release.

Schmidt Scholarship recipients are Kyler Bryant, Mandy Clawson, Andrew Duxbury, Abi Gomez, Jagger Koch, Taylor Lee, Nuvia Lopez, Catherine Novotna, Theodore Preaus, Dianadely Quijada, Grace Rogers, Alan Ortiz-Santos, Sophia Shelden, Banta Sylla, William Wagner and Alice Wescott.