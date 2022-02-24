Silverthorne candidate Q&A: Do you support the lodging tax increase on the local ballot?

It is my understanding that traditionally, lodging tax dollars support marketing efforts of the town. For this reason, I do support the lodging tax increase. I believe that locals and tourist alike should support the town’s initiatives.

— Tim Applegate

I cannot support the ballot language as it is currently written. 6% exceeds the lodging tax being collected by other towns in the county and is a significant increase from our current 2%.

The major issue for me is that the use for the tax has no limitation. It can be used to pay for anything; the sky’s the limit. In my opinion, the use needs to be clearly defined. A tax assessment should not be a blank check. It should have purpose, no matter who is paying for it.

New revenue to support additional strain on infrastructure is not a bad idea, and I agree with placing the tax burden on the source of that strain. But taxes passed without definition of spending are careless.

— Valerie Connelly

Increased visitation takes a toll on our community infrastructure. From roads to parks, to sewer, all of our town framework gets additional wear and tear. Asking visitors to contribute to the maintenance of town facilities is logical and necessary.

— Erin Young

Yes. Visitors stress Silverthorne’s infrastructure by increasing foot and road traffic. A lodging tax will allow us to invest in infrastructure, child care and affordable housing to ensure that the community can be an exciting place to visit — rather than frustrating.

— Zach Kauk

Yes 100%. As short-term rentals have increased, so has the impact on recreation, public safety, transportation and housing. There is no property tax in Silverthorne. The money to address the increasing visitor impact on our community needs to come from the people creating the impact.

— Chris Carran

I do support the increase in the lodging tax on the ballot. While the town of Silverthorne government is very fiscally responsible with the single revenue stream it currently has, it would be prudent to provide an additional revenue stream to continue to build reserves and continue to provide funding for projects such as a child care facility, infrastructure and public works, which are impacted by our many visitors.

This will not be a tax increase that affects residents, just our visitors, who put an ever-increasing burden on our infrastructure, public works and local services.

— Kelly Baldwin

Yes as long as the funds are used to bring more affordable housing, improve infrastructure, add child care and increase local events/programs in Silverthorne.

— Tanecia Spagnolia

