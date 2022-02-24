Silverthorne candidate Q&A: Do you support using local money to fund Exit 205 improvements?

If the Colorado Department of Transportation can’t or won’t fund this, then this is necessary. We’re bringing more people into Silverthorne, so we need to be able to support that volume or stop new development until CDOT funds the needed improvements.

— Tanecia Spagnolia

I do support using local money to fund Exit 205 improvements. Finding solutions for our existing and ever-increasing traffic problems in Silverthorne needs to be addressed. It needs to be a widespread effort and collaboration with all partners and stakeholders involved, and all ideas on the table — whatever works to get solutions and improvements moving forward.

If funding with local money will get something moving and get Exit 205 improvements moved up on the ever-growing CDOT project list, it will be money well-spent. I hear Silverthorne’s traffic problem is the No. 1 issue for many residents.

— Kelly Baldwin

I support using local money to get the improvement project back into a priority position with CDOT.

— Chris Carran

If local money would help get improvements to Exit 205 immediately, I think it is an option we explore. It is obviously a complex, multi-jurisdictional problem that has been put aside for far too long.

The intersection is not only a headache for residents and visitors, but often creates safety concerns by preventing emergency vehicles from quickly attending to the community needs.

— Erin Young

Exit 205 improvements are necessary and must be funded by the state and federal government. I support spending limited town and/or county funds to lobby the appropriate governmental agencies to move forward with a plan to improve the Exit 205 interchange. I also commit to engaging personally with those agencies to lobby on our behalf.

— Zach Kauk

The Exit 205 interchange was at the top of a CDOT priority list back in 2009. At that time, the twin tunnels project was identified as a higher priority. I support spending funds, only if there is an endgame in sight.

It does not feel like there is any urgency from CDOT on this project, and it is essential that we have CDOT not only at the table, but engaged in the project.

I do not support spending money on another feasibility study that ends up sitting on a shelf.

— Tim Applegate

Yes, we need to help ourselves in every way we can. It would be reckless to sit and wait for rescue. We must push our community and state partners to get traffic relief. Traffic is threatening the everyday enjoyment of Silverthorne and impacting our reputation.

The town has committed $100,000 in the 2022 budget for the purpose of getting the planning off the ground in this process. I agree with this money being spent, and I also think we need to be strategic with these funds. I plan to bring creative ideas, as we need to find areas of temporary relief as well as a big-picture, long-term solution.

In addition, if an increase to the lodging tax is approved on April 5, this is exactly the type of expense it should be applied to.

— Valerie Connelly

