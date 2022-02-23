Silverthorne candidate Q&A: How do you feel about the revitalization of the downtown core and the increasing development in town?

Creating a downtown in Silverthorne has turned us into a true mountain town and community, no longer just a pass-through location for folks on their way to Keystone, Breckenridge or Steamboat. We are now a true town with a strong community of families. More businesses and homes in Silverthorne have put us on the map as a destination.

A lot of our locals need the tourists and second-home owners to survive, so more people are not necessarily a bad thing. It brings in revenue for local businesses and full-time locals through an increase in sales tax collections. However, there is a fine balance of preserving the town as a quiet, peaceful place to live and making us a true town, and the town needs to continue to find that balance.

— Tanecia Spagnolia

I am so excited about the continuing revitalization of the downtown core. When I moved to Summit County many years ago, Silverthorne was known as the industrial side of Summit County.

Every town should have a city, and Fourth Street Crossing and Fourth Street North will be a vibrant, multiuse city center for Silverthorne, surrounding Lake Dillon Theatre Co. with supportive restaurant and retail opportunities, parking and a hotel bed base for our guests. Money will be spent and stay in the town of Silverthorne, rather than everywhere else in Summit County. And the downtown developments are properly funded for the duration of the projects.

— Kelly Baldwin

There was a great deal of deterioration in downtown Silverthorne, specifically to the west of Blue River Parkway. This has been mitigated with the Urban Renewal Authority. Without this progress, original visions of the Silverthorne Town Center could not have been realized the way they are today. With most of the downtown core in motion, I plan on coming in as a team player and asking hard questions. I would like to see a more timeless design incorporated, so that in 20 years, 2021 doesn’t call and want its mountain modern back. I would like to see the building heights tapered down and, overall, to not lose our small-town charm.

For a long time, Silverthorne was the home to industry that was not welcomed around the rest of the county. We have businesses that are not only important to Silverthorne, but critical to countywide infrastructure and economy drivers, who are not solely reliant on tourism — businesses such as welding, excavation, materials, trash collection, delivery hubs, car dealers, windshield repair and much more. We need to make sure the downtown revitalization does not encumber their success, but includes them in the overall approach.

— Valerie Connelly

I am excited to see the downtown core come to fruition. The development in town will bring needed services and amenities to our community. It will also bring additional employment opportunities for our residents.

But with the growth, we are seeing additional challenges. As the population grows — full time, part time and tourist — so does the need for both social and structural infrastructure. It will be important to work with all the stakeholders to make sure that we maintain and promote a healthy economic expansion that will benefit all.

— Chris Carran

It is exciting to see the growth that has taken place in Silverthorne over the past 10 years. Locals would travel to neighboring communities to dine, recreate and sleep. Today, Silverthorne has become a tourist destination in its own right, and it is exciting to see locals and visitors choosing to congregate in Silverthorne over other neighboring towns. With growth comes challenges. It is important that we ensure continued growth meets the values of our community and residents.

— Tim Applegate

I’m excited about what is happening in Silverthorne to create a lively commercial center for residents and visitors. The Fourth Street Crossing redevelopment and other projects are important to develop a greater community feeling in Silverthorne.

However, infrastructure to support this growth is lagging. We’ve all experienced the backup of traffic along Blue River Parkway, the long lines at the post office, and the inability of businesses to attract enough talent due to lack of affordable housing and child care. These are challenging issues but must be addressed in a broader infrastructure plan.

— Zachary Kauk

Fourth Street Crossing has brought an energized revitalization and new commercial opportunities to the town. The foresight to add parking was commendable.

I do believe that slowing and taking a breath to reflect is necessary. Growth for the sake of growth will not benefit Silverthorne in 50 years. We need to look at code and zoning to make sure that what we develop today is going to still work when our kids are grown.

— Erin Young

