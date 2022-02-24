Silverthorne candidate Q&A: What involvement do you think the town should have in supporting those who will be displaced from two mobile home parks?

I think we have a responsibility to help these folks find new and affordable housing. I understand that changing these mobile home parks into a new development improves the overall beauty of this town; however, these folks are also our workforce, friends and neighbors, and we need to help them however we can.

— Tanecia Spagnolia

Given the stage of the development, I think that the town is doing the right thing facilitating communication between the developer and the residents. They were wise to draw on local organizations to help assist in the process for the residents. It is also smart to request the developer put a hold on any further processes required by the town’s development code until an agreement between the developer and the residents can be reached.

In the future, I think that the impact on displaced residents should be taken into account when considering new developments in the town. I think that both the town and the developer have a duty to make sure the impact of that development on the community and its residents is considered and addressed in the planning process.

— Chris Carran

From the documentation I have reviewed, Silverthorne has done the one legal thing that it can to assist. The town has requested that the developer hold on requesting any further processes required by the development code until they have come to an agreement with the displaced residents. The town has also worked to facilitate conversations between the residents and the developer, and has brought two critical organizations, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Summit Combined Housing Authority to the table. While Silverthorne has no legal obligation to provide a solution, everyone sees the issue and wants to work together to find a solution.

An idea we could explore is that Summit School District owns a large, open parcel at the site of the old Silverthorne Elementary. The district likely needs this property for the future, and I wouldn’t necessarily think they should give it up. However, the school district has identified a need for rentable employee housing, and this developer might be able to make some things happen for perhaps a 10-year relocation of these units. This is an off-the-cuff idea, but the point is it’s a complicated problem that needs a creative solution, that money alone cannot fix.

— Valerie Connelly

I believe that we need to diligently search for more creative avenues that are within the legal means of the town to protect all of our community members’ housing security. I hope that we can still uncover solutions that will save these community members’ dreams of living and thriving in Summit County.

— Erin Young

I support the town’s continued efforts around creating affordable workforce housing. We start to walk a slippery slope when we hold developers accountable for social inequities. We want to continue to encourage growth in our town and, therefore, take a pro-business stance when it comes to policy.

— Tim Applegate

As a current Town Council member, I know that the mobile home parks closure, removal and redevelopment is a sad and frustrating issue for those residents who will be displaced. Unfortunately, this was a private land sale, and Town Council is legally prohibited from getting involved in this land-use transaction except for reviewing the new development proposal when it is presented.

Fortunately, the new land owner and developer is negotiating a financial package with the mobile home parks’ residents. The town of Silverthorne staff has helped to facilitate discussions with local housing organizations, the developer and the residents of the mobile home parks.

— Kelly Baldwin

The residents of these mobile home parks are hard-working members of our community, and Silverthorne will be harmed if they are unable to continue to afford to live in Silverthorne. We must respect the rights of the new owner of these properties while also finding a way to assist these residents with affordable housing.

— Zach Kauk

