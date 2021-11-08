Silverthorne celebrates completion of Maryland Creek Park improvements

Silverthorne completed the latest improvements to Maryland Creek Park late last month.

Improvements include the addition of a new nature play area, which incorporates natural elements and is visually and functionally different from the town’s other parks. The play area has been in the town’s plans since the inception of the park, but its installation was delayed due to the pandemic.

Another new addition is a connector trail that links the Summit Sky Loop Trail to the Gore Range Trail. The park has also been regraded and resurfaced to improve drainage, and the height of the fencing surrounding the dog park has been extended to improve safety.