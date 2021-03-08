Silverthorne convenience store reopens after 4-day closure related to COVID-19

The convenience store at the Sinclair in Silverthorne reopened late last month after a four-day closure related to a positive case of COVID-19.

Charley Jones, president and owner of Stinker Stores, said one employee tested positive and that the health department was concerned about that person’s close contact with other employees and wanted the store cleaned.

The store was closed at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 and reopened at 6 p.m. Feb. 24, according to Jones, who said he cleaned the store at “significant expense.“

Summit County spokesperson Nicole Valentine wrote in an email last week that contact tracers initially had difficulty getting information from the store.

“They have provided that now,” Valentine wrote. “In the best interest of public health and safety, at the time, we felt it was best to have the store close while we awaited the necessary info to ensure employees were not working while infectious.”

Jones said the claim that the store did not initially cooperate is “not true.”

“We cooperated fully with those folks, and for them to insulate we did not, makes me very, very angry,” he said Monday.