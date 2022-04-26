Silverthorne COVID-19 testing site to close on April 30

The Silverthorne Mako Medical COVID-19 testing site, run by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, will close on April 30.

The sites in Breckenridge and Frisco will remain open.

According to a release from Summit County, the closure is part of the department’s plan to move COVID-19 testing currently run through state community testing sites to traditional healthcare settings and federal programs. The release said that statewide demand for PCR tests for the virus is less than 2,500 tests per day on average, which is about 5% of total testing capacity.

The sites in Breckenridge and Frisco will continue to operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Frisco site is located at the Summit County Senior and Community Center at 83 Nancy’s Place. The Breckenridge site is located at the Colorado Mountain College parking lot at 107 Denison Placer Road.

For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit summitcountyco.gov .