Silverthorne deposits $2,000 in school’s summer reading program
June 1, 2018
Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist presented Joel Rivera, principal of Silverthorne Elementary, a $2,000 check Wednesday in support of the school's summer reading program. The money came from the town's nonprofit grant program.
"The town of Silverthorne is proud to support programs that give our kids the tools necessary to be successful students — and ultimately successful, happy adults," the mayor told the students during a school assembly, adding that the money allowed them to buy one book and get another free at a book fair one day before.
"Just like with any skill, practice is the key to improvement," Sandquist continued. "It is really important that all of you keep reading over the summer so that you can improve your skills."
