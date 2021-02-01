Silverthorne distributes small business aid

Silverthorne is distributing one-time payments to eligible small businesses through funds received from Summit County through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Small Business Relief Program. Businesses can apply for the program through Sunday, Feb. 7.

Relief payments are available for locally owned small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, fitness clubs, caterers and movie theaters. Eligible businesses must be currently operating and have reduced revenue of at least 20% due to capacity restrictions.

Grants up to $7,000 are based on 2019 revenue, but award amounts will depend on the number of qualified businesses. All businesses that qualify will receive a grant. Grant decisions will be made during the week of Monday, Feb. 8, and grants will be issued by Feb. 12.

Application documents were sent directly to 24 Silverthorne restaurants, but other Silverthorne businesses that qualify and are interested in applying can email town Finance Director Laura Kennedy at lkennedy@silverthorne.org.