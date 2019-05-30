Silverthorne Elementary, Summit High announce hiring of new principals

Summit High School students walk through the SHS hallways between classes, Thursday, Jan. 31, in Frisco. Summit High and Silverthorne Elementary have hired new principals.

Silverthorne Elementary School and Summit High School have announced the hiring of new principals this week.

Silverthorne Elementary has hired Louise Wacaser to replace outgoing principal Joel Rivera. Wacaser is currently assistant principal at Acres Green Elementary School in Littleton. In a press release, the Summit School District said Wacaser has an extensive background in education as a teacher, teacher leader and administrator, with a decade of experience in special education. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Augsburg College and went on to earn a master’s degree in special education from the University of Colorado in Denver.

“I am so very excited to join Silverthorne Elementary School and look forward to meeting our students, staff and families,” Wacaser was quoted as saying in the press release. “I am honored to be the next principal of (Silverthorne Elementary) and look forward to working collaboratively together to continue the great work in ensuring the best possible education for our students.”

On the other side of the county, Summit High School has hired Tim Ridder to replace outgoing principal Drew Adkins. Ridder is currently the principal of Lucile Erwin International Baccalaureate Middle School in Loveland, a position he has held for the past three years. Prior to that role, Ridder was principal of Lake County Middle School in Leadville as well as assistant principal, athletics and activities director, and student assessment coordinator at Loveland High School.

“I am excited to join the Summit High School community,” Ridder was quoted as saying in a press release. “This is a great opportunity for me and for my family to become a part of a diverse and vibrant community that works to support the development of each child. I look forward to connecting with students, staff, parents and community members.”

The hirings were pending approval by the Summit School Board of Education at its meeting on Thursday.