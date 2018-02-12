Silverthorne Elementary to host winter carnival Feb. 25

Silverthorne Elementary is trying to get word out that the school will be hosting a winter carnival from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 25.

The winter carnival is being organized around the theme "Nature and Mad Science," and the school wants to make sure people know about the event.

That's because the carnival is open to the community, and it will feature food, fun happenings, a silent auction and all sorts of games with "a side of mad science," according to organizers.

For one of the games, children will get to pick a giant nose and either get a nice prize or a hand full of slime. Another will feature a giant game of Operation.

The carnival will be a cash-only event with tickets sold at the door.

The school is at 101 Hamilton Creek Road, off Highway 9.