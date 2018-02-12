Silverthorne Elementary to host winter carnival Feb. 25
February 12, 2018
Silverthorne Elementary is trying to get word out that the school will be hosting a winter carnival from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
The winter carnival is being organized around the theme "Nature and Mad Science," and the school wants to make sure people know about the event.
That's because the carnival is open to the community, and it will feature food, fun happenings, a silent auction and all sorts of games with "a side of mad science," according to organizers.
For one of the games, children will get to pick a giant nose and either get a nice prize or a hand full of slime. Another will feature a giant game of Operation.
The carnival will be a cash-only event with tickets sold at the door.
The school is at 101 Hamilton Creek Road, off Highway 9.
Trending In: Local
- The first groomed rec path between Breckenridge and Frisco will soon become a reality
- Authorities ID man found dead at Frisco overlook on Interstate 70
- 2017 Year in Review: Shining a light on skier deaths and the lack of transparency at Colorado ski resorts
- Breckenridge mourns loss of Eric Dube, beloved physical therapist set to help Team USA at Olympics
- Dillon ice castle includes 50-foot ice slide, crawl tunnels
Trending Sitewide
- Silverthorne snowboarder Red Gerard wins first American gold of Winter Olympics
- Man acquitted of both counts in Breckenridge sexual assault trial
- Red’s ready: 17-year-old Silverthorne snowboarder sole American to qualify, goes for Olympic slopestyle medal Saturday, 6 p.m. MST
- Olympic odds, ends & trends: A Frisco Elementary sendoff for Red Gerard and family
- Summit’s building boom comes with at least 150 fewer contractors