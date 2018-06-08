Silverthorne kicks off season with Safe Summer event on Saturday, June 9

Silverthorne's 19th Annual Safe Summer Kick Off will be held on Saturday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Park, next to the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

This event is sponsored by the Silverthorne Police Department and other emergency service agencies in Summit County. This event kicks off the summer by providing education and equipment to keep children safe for the season. During this event, there will be free giveaways of bike/skateboarding helmets, used bicycles, and other safety equipment. There will be free fingerprinting for children, helmet decorating, music and fun activities (rock climbing wall, mountain bike course, jump castles, and more), and a chance to take a tour of emergency service vehicles and equipment. There will be a helmet check for proper fit and safety by certified technicians.

This year, gift cards will be given away to local outdoor recreation retailers. Children will be given a passport while at the event and asked to visit each booth in order to obtain a stamp. Once the passport is completed, the child can turn it in for a chance to win a gift card.

There will also be search and rescue and water rescue demonstrations as well as free all-day access to the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

This event is funded through donations given by REI, Mountain Sports Outlet, Wildreness Sports, Climax Molybdenum and community donations. If anyone has questions, they may contact the Silverthorne Police Department at 970-262-7320.