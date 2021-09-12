Silverthorne looks to expand affordable rental options with Annie Road development

The site of the proposed Annie Road Junction affordable housing development in Silverthorne is pictured Sunday, Sept. 12.

Lindsey Toomer/Summit Daily News

Silverthorne will soon be looking at proposals for a new workforce housing development proposed on a small town-owned parcel.

The site, located to the east of the Annie Road and Colorado Highway 9 intersection, is just under one acre and could be the future home of a housing development called Annie Road Junction.

Town Manager Ryan Hyland said the Silverthorne Town Council is fully supportive of the initiative, which would bring between 15 and 20 rental units to town to support those in the 60% area median income range . According to the Summit Combined Housing Authority, the maximum affordable monthly rent in that income range is $1,009.50 for a studio unit and $1,081.50 for a one-bedroom unit.

“We know there’s a huge need for housing in that (area median income) bracket, and so we’re excited about that opportunity,” Hyland said. “ … This is a smaller project, but if you could bring 15 to 20 units that’s fantastic.”

The final request for proposals will be issued Monday, Sept. 13. Hyland said following discussion with the Town Council at its Sept. 8 work session , the council wanted to extend the submittal deadline a bit longer due to how busy the development world is. The town will accept development proposals until Oct. 21 and will interview candidates after this deadline.

Once the town selects a developer, Hyland said they will create some kind of partnership agreement to move forward with the official site planning and land use review processes.

The town is asking that submittals include information about the project team’s composition, a conceptual site plan, an architectural theme, a business plan for development and more.

Hyland said if everything goes smoothly the town would work on design for the rest of the year before starting the land use review process in 2022. The project could break ground as early as next summer.

Town Council member Kevin McDonald, who represents Silverthorne on the Summit Combined Housing Authority Board of Directors, said the council is excited about the prospect of bringing more workforce housing into town.

“With the acute need for workforce housing, this was a pretty natural progression,” McDonald said. “ … It’s no secret that housing is pretty critical right now.”

Given the small size of the site, McDonald said council wanted to give developers a bit of flexibility in what they propose for development. He said that sometimes it’s the most unexpected ideas that come from these requests for proposals that end up making the most sense.

McDonald also noted that while this is a small project, it can check important boxes for the town by providing rental products for those in the lower area median income range.

“A lot of times you have to solve a big problem (with a few) small projects at a time,” McDonald said.

The town has owned this parcel since 1979 when it was seen as a potential location for a bridge across the Blue River. The town has held on to the property ever since in hopes of using it for workforce housing, parking or improved access to the Blue River.

Hyland added that there is a Summit Stage bus stop right next to the property as well as a traffic signal at Annie Road, which make the property easily accessible. It will also be located adjacent to a planned Blue River Trail expansion, which will be directly accessible from the property.

“It’s not a large property, but it’s a great location,” Hyland said. “We have the Blue River Trail and all of the other new developments that are existing or under construction now in that area. … It’s just a nice little piece of property to bring some workforce housing to.”