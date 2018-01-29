Silverthorne officers honored for saving man’s life

Five employees of the Silverthorne Police Department were recently recognized by Silverthorne Town Council for their roles in saving a suicidal man's life last September.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 5 five individuals from the Silverthorne Police Department helped personnel from the sheriff's office, Frisco police, Colorado State Patrol and the Summit County Water Rescue team save a man who was threatening to jump from a metal bridge over the Blue River with a ratchet strap wrapped around his neck from taking his life.

The man from Lakewood had reportedly phoned a friend, told the friend he was in Summit County and threatened to commit suicide.

Sheriff's Deputy David Basile found man on the old bridge below Dillon Reservoir over the Blue River, where he had jumped a six-foot, chain-link fence, preventing first-responders from making any kind of rapid approach to him. Complicating matters, the man was armed with a large hunting knife, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Basile started talking to the man, which allowed other first-responders to take up positions where they could help. Officers also managed to cut through the fence with bolt cutters without being noticed.

Altogether, negotiations spanned about three hours as Sgt. Misty Higby of the Silverthorne Police Department and Basile tried to talk the man down. Their efforts ultimately resulted in him deciding to step back over the rail and onto the main deck of the bridge.

As negotiations continued, the man dropped the knife, along with a second one police didn't previously know about, and surrendered without incident. He was put in protective custody and taken to Summit Medical Center.

Police later discovered a suicide note in his vehicle.

Officers Anne Baldwin and Rachel Dunaway, in addition to Sgts. Bryan Siebel, David Siderfin and Higby, were all honored for their actions Wednesday before the Silverthorne Town Council.

Altogether, 20 law enforcement officers from the five agencies have been recognized for helping to save the man's life.