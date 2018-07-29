Silverthorne plans Party In The Park for Friday
July 29, 2018
Silverthorne is hosting its first Party In The Park, combining the town's annual Summer Evening of Family Fun and First Friday Arts Celebration into one summer celebration.
The party starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Rainbow Park, 430 Rainbow Drive. Attendees can expect live music from the bands Hollywood Farmers and The BoDeans, food and children's activities, including a climbing wall, cave of confusion, bounce house, monster mural, lawn games, face painters and more.
The first 800 people will also receive free ice cream sandwiches. For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County is now part of the 60 percent of Colorado experiencing a “severe drought.”
- ‘You are her legacy’: Family from afar, friends from near honor Hannah Taylor at Frisco Nordic Center
- Summit Daily letters: Breckenridge or Barrenridge?
- Suspect accused of assaulting Breckenridge police officer identified
- After her tragic fall in the Gore Range, Summit County remembers coach and adventurer Hannah Taylor