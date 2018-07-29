Silverthorne plans Party In The Park for Friday

Silverthorne is hosting its first Party In The Park, combining the town's annual Summer Evening of Family Fun and First Friday Arts Celebration into one summer celebration.

The party starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Rainbow Park, 430 Rainbow Drive. Attendees can expect live music from the bands Hollywood Farmers and The BoDeans, food and children's activities, including a climbing wall, cave of confusion, bounce house, monster mural, lawn games, face painters and more.

The first 800 people will also receive free ice cream sandwiches. For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.