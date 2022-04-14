Silverthorne plans to add 8 new buildings, outdoor rock climbing wall to town core area

This rendering shows the Fourth Street North development, which includes eight buildings. One of those building contains over 100 units of workforce housing.

MW Hudson LLC/Courtesy illustration

Silverthorne’s town core will develop even further now that Silverthorne Town Council has approved the planned unit development and final site plans for Fourth Street North on Wednesday night.

The site will include eight buildings — one multi-family housing unit, four mixed-use commercial buildings, one small commercial plaza, one 111-key hotel and one parking garage — located on just over four acres of land. Fourth Street North is an extension of Fourth Street Crossing, another large-scale downtown development that features the Hotel Indigo and Bluebird Market.

The housing unit will feature approximately 132 bedrooms that will be restricted for Summit County employees. There will be two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom options, and they will be rented on a “by-the-bedroom” basis. This means each occupant will be billed individually for rent and utilities. Currently, the plan is to offer 60% of the bedrooms at a rent equivalent to the 60% area-median-income threshold for Summit County. For one bedroom, the 2021 60% area-median-income threshold is $1,009.50. The remainder of the bedrooms will be rented at the prevailing market rate.

Town Council member Amy Manka said that her initial worry when looking at the site plan was that by treating each room as an individual unit, it could create issues with parking for residents.

“I live in workforce housing, and we see parking issues,” she said. “Also, I’ve seen, on the internet, people that are in workforce housing — for instance, at Keystone — know that they’re not going to get parking, but they’re bringing their car. They’re online, trying to find a parking spot to rent somewhere, and I just don’t want to see that problem take off here.”

When addressing concerns about parking for people who live in the complex, Tim Fredregill, the development executive for the project, said that the final site plan has enough to accommodate for the residents they plan to have based on the parking study that was required by the town.

“(The parking study) came up with the ratio of about 0.5 parking spaces per bedroom as an appropriate ratio based on that competitive set. At our property, we have more like 0.65 per bedroom, so we’re parked a bit above what was estimated by the parking study,” Fredregill told the Town Council on Wednesday. “In the event we’ve still missed, we then have accommodated for additional parking in the offsite parking structure — not an ideal solution. We hope we don’t have to use it, (and) we don’t think we’ll need to use it. But if we need to, it is there.”

The parking garage will have three levels of parking for 190 spaces, and each mixed-use building in the project also has parking on the ground floor in addition to some on-street parking. In total across all available spots, Fourth Street North will have 404 spaces.

On one corner of the garage, current plans have included a 65-foot rock-climbing wall. Next to the wall are storefronts on the ground floor of the garage, which Fredregill said could be used for local outdoor outfitters or for group bookings looking to use the rock wall. Council member Mike Spry expressed caution toward the idea — specifically its longevity and adaptability. Spry said that with staffing concerns with other retailers in town, he is not sure that the wall could be fully staffed to stay operational. Fredregill said that there is currently no exact contingency plan, but it is possible to dismantle the rock wall and replace it with something like a mural.

The final site plan for Fourth Street North also includes a 65-foot climbing wall, shown in beige on the left, to be attached to the site's parking garage.

MW Hudson LLC/Courtesy illustration

Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist said that over the past few months, various town leaders have put in work to get the Fourth Street North development to final approval and one step closer to a fuller downtown area of Silverthorne. The town, which was incorporated in 1967, was created in order to house workers that were tasked with constructing the I-70 tunnel and the Dillon Dam. Because of that, Silverthorne does not have a traditional or historic downtown area like other municipalities, which is why the town has worked with developers to get these large projects done.

“This has been obviously a long process,” she said. “A lot of work has gone in, and it feels quicker tonight. I want to kind of thank Tim (Fredregill), and I want to thank staff for all the work that you guys have put into this — because I know that this has been this has been a lot.”