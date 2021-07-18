Silverthorne preliminarily approves new apartments and town houses

The northwest corner of the Wave on the Blue housing property at 700 Blue River Parkway is shown in a rendering. The town house building will have three small storefronts facing the Blue River Parkway.

Rendering from BHH Partners

The Silverthorne Town Council approved preliminary plans for new apartment and town house units at its meeting Wednesday, July 14.

An 18-unit apartment building and a three-unit town house building were preliminarily approved at 700 Blue River Parkway, with each building planned to be three stories. The town house units each have a small commercial space facing the parkway, as well.

Council was supportive of the project, called the Wave on the Blue, but members said that they want the apartments to be lived in and not rented out solely for weekend use. The units will go for market rate and will not be deed restricted.

Council member Mike Spry said long-term apartment rentals are a huge need in the area, and while there is only so much the town can mandate, the council wants to make sure the applicant understands the town’s concerns.

“We just don’t want more dark windows in our community,” Spry said in the meeting. “We want to have people leasing properties that are actually living here and working here and contributing to the community.”

The applicant, Han Kang of Edwards, said he owns and runs another rental property in Denver, and he intends to have members of the local workforce living in the units in Silverthorne. He said his leases are always for at least one year, sometimes two, and he screens his applicants heavily to determine their intentions.

Kang emphasized to the council that he is not trying to make a profit and leave, rather he is looking to “sink a root” and become part of the community. He also plans to hold onto one unit in the complex for his family’s use.

The southwest corner of the Wave on the Blue housing property at 700 Blue River Parkway is shown in a rendering. The property will include a three-unit town house building and an 18-unit apartment building.

Rendering from BHH Partners

Spry also encouraged the applicant to consider making some units more affordable to allow for a variety of community members to call the Wave on the Blue their home.

The project proposal includes 47 parking spots, two handicapped-accessible spots and bicycle parking to account for two fewer parking spots than required by code. Each town house unit has a one-car garage.

The Silverthorne Planning Commission included 15 conditions of approval, many of which the applicant said have already been addressed. The town also approved a disturbance permit for the project so the developer can extend the trail along the Blue River, which will include some wetland disturbances.

Council also appreciated that the design of the buildings step outside of the town’s comfort zone, as the project features blue as its accent color and has a more modern look. Spry joked that “everything in life isn’t a different shade of mushroom.”

“We’re quite pleased with this project,” Marc Hogan of the architectural firm BHH Partners said at the meeting. “We think it’s somewhat different, and I think it will be a little refreshing to see a little more unique project.”

Hogan said despite its uniqueness, the project fulfills town requirements, and the applicant has no issue with any of the conditions.

Hogan added that BHH Partners has included solar panels in all of its building plans for the last decade. While they are currently included in the plan for the Wave of the Blue property, they are optional.

“BHH is excited about this project since it will provide housing for residents of Silverthorne,” Hogan said in an email. “We have been working for years to make Silverthorne a real town. It is happening.”