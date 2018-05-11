Silverthorne puts pedal to metal for Bike Month in June
May 11, 2018
Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist proclaimed June to be Silverthorne Bike Month on Wednesday after unfurling a document wrapped around a set of handlebars during the town council meeting.
Silverthorne highly encourages bicycles as one of the best means for getting around town, and to promote the non-motorized mode of transportation, the town has cast a few special events for the month with more to come.
• June 1 — First Friday will be the biggest event of Bike Month, 4-7 p.m. on the lawn outside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center
• Every Monday in June — Yoga for Cyclists, 7:30 a.m. at Silverthorne Recreation Center
• June 5 — Silverthorne Elementary School Bike to School Day and children's bike rodeo
• June 7 — Fundamentals of mountain biking, 5-7 p.m. at Rainbow Park (pre-registration required)
• June 12 — Share the Road safety forum at Silverthorne Pavilion
• June 13 — Summer CATCH kids bike poster displays at Silverthorne Recreation Center
• June 14 — Spanish-led indoor cycling class, 6 p.m. at the Silverthorne Recreation Center
• June 16 — Mountain bike safety training, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (pre-registration required)
• June 25 — Bike to Work Week begins
• June 27 — Bike to Work Day with a stop at Red Buffalo Coffee from 7-10 a.m. A table will be set up outside with goodies
• June 28 — Music with traveling cyclist Ben Weaver, 7-8 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center
