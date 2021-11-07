Silverthorne seeks public input on comprehensive plan update

Silverthorne is updating its comprehensive plan to ensure the quality of life for residents is sustained as the town evolves. The town will host a community open house from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Silverthorne Pavilion so residents can get involved.

The plan, called Blueprint Silverthorne, was last updated in 2014 and doesn’t include many of the town’s latest additions like Maryland Creek Park, Smith Ranch, the performing arts center and Fourth Street Crossing. The updated plan is intended to set the long-term vision for the community and inform decision makers and elected officials on future projects.

At the open house, town staff and Norris Design, the town’s partner on the plan update, will have maps and graphics to facilitate discussion and help to gather feedback on various topics such as upcoming development, housing, connectivity and transportation.