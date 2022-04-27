Silverthorne seeks to fill three planning commission seats
The town of Silverthorne has three openings on its planning commission, and the town is asking interested residents to apply.
The planning commission reviews all land use development proposals and makes recommendations to the Town Council. The Silverthorne Town Council appoints up to seven volunteer members with overlapping three-year terms and annually appoints alternates for the planning commission. Qualified applicants must live within Town limits, and they must be a registered voter in the town for one year prior to appointment.
Planning commission meets the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 6 p.m.
To apply, email Emily Page at epage@silverthorne.org with a letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User