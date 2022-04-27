Silverthorne seeks to fill three planning commission seats

The town of Silverthorne has three openings on its planning commission, and the town is asking interested residents to apply.

The planning commission reviews all land use development proposals and makes recommendations to the Town Council. The Silverthorne Town Council appoints up to seven volunteer members with overlapping three-year terms and annually appoints alternates for the planning commission. Qualified applicants must live within Town limits, and they must be a registered voter in the town for one year prior to appointment.

Planning commission meets the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 6 p.m.

To apply, email Emily Page at epage@silverthorne.org with a letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9.