Silverthorne tackles Fourth Street Crossing and Summit Sky Ranch developments

Matt Mueller, development director, is show at Summit Sky Ranch on Tuesday, Aug. 14, in Silverthorne. On Wednesday, Silverthorne Town Council approved a couple agenda items related to the continued development of the plush neighborhood in northern Silverthorne.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Silverthorne Town Council breezed through Wednesday’s meeting as town officials made quick work of a handful of agenda items related to Fourth Street Crossing, Summit Sky Ranch and the town’s guidelines for hedges, fencing and walls.

Council passed a pair of items concerning the next legs of development at Summit Sky Ranch. During the meeting, the developer said they’re starting to construct some of the “flagship” lots at the Silverthorne neighborhood.

Council also passed a minor item that updated town code regarding the Silverthorne’s rules governing hedges, fences and walls to align those regulations with the town’s building codes. The measure was passed unanimously on second reading.

Also on second reading, Silverthorne supported an ordinance including and excluding certain properties from the Fourth Street Crossing Business Improvement District, related to the project’s financing.

Before the votes, Silverthorne Councilman Bob Kieber took a moment to honor his friend and former Breckenridge Councilman Mark Burke, who died Monday in Denver.

“It’s a great loss for the county, and I’m really going to miss Mark,” Kieber said before Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist agreed with him wholeheartedly.

“I think the entire county is feeling this loss,” she said, as Silverthorne’s elected officials expressed their condolences for the Burke family.