Silverthorne testing site to close this weekend because of weather
The state-run coronavirus testing site in Silverthorne, 591 Center Circle, will be closed Saturday and Sunday because of adverse weather conditions in the forecast.
State officials indicated the site also is being closed to limit the number of people driving when road conditions are hazardous.
Centura Health’s testing site in Frisco is expected to remain open this weekend at the Vista Professional Building, 18 School Road. To schedule an appointment, call 970-668-5584.
The Silverthorne site is expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Monday.
