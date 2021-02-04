Silverthorne to award $113K in grants, in-kind services and scholarships in 2021

Silverthorne has announced that it will award $49,000 in cash and $34,000 in in-kind services to 33 local nonprofits in 2021. The town also will award more than $30,000 in scholarships to local students graduating high school this year. The town will award these grants and scholarships through its annual grant process.

For the 33 nonprofits the town has selected, a portion of cash awards is funded by the local nicotine tax. Grant applications for the 2021 grants were due in August, and decisions about grant recipients were made by Silverthorne Town Council members. In-kind services include the use of the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and town parks.

While the nonprofit grant recipients have been selected, the 2021 town of Silverthorne Schmidt Scholarship recipients have not been determined. Town spokesperson Kim Jardim wrote in an email that high school seniors will be awarded scholarships in April and recipients will be announced at that time.