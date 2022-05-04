Silverthorne to celebrate locals with party at First Friday event on May 6

People enjoy samples of free beer, wine and spirits at the Locals’ Appreciation Party Friday, Oct. 2, 2021. On May 6, 2022, Silverthorne will host another Locals Appreciation Party to fundraise for local nonprofits.

Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne

The town of Silverthorne will celebrate locals at this month’s First Friday event on May 6.

The event is free and open to the public, and it will include free tastings from more than 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries — plus live music from the Chris Bauer Trio and Shaky Hand String Band. Because it is a fundraising event, attendees are strongly encouraged to bring donations for the local nonprofits who will benefit from this year’s Locals Appreciation Party.

This year’s beneficiaries are Smart Bellies, Summit County Rescue Group, Building Hope, Save a Brain and the Family and Intercultural Resource Center’s Rental Assistance Fund. Paired with the event is an online auction where bidders can place bids on high-quality bourbons and whiskeys donated by Locals Liquors.

The auction will be open through May 8. The online auction can be found at Event.Auctria.com or by emailing sschwab@silverthorne.org .

Food will be available for purchase from La Perla, Melody’s Food Cart and Colorado Marketplace and Bakery. The event will run from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.