Silverthorne to celebrate locals with party at First Friday event on May 6
The town of Silverthorne will celebrate locals at this month’s First Friday event on May 6.
The event is free and open to the public, and it will include free tastings from more than 30 breweries, wineries and distilleries — plus live music from the Chris Bauer Trio and Shaky Hand String Band. Because it is a fundraising event, attendees are strongly encouraged to bring donations for the local nonprofits who will benefit from this year’s Locals Appreciation Party.
This year’s beneficiaries are Smart Bellies, Summit County Rescue Group, Building Hope, Save a Brain and the Family and Intercultural Resource Center’s Rental Assistance Fund. Paired with the event is an online auction where bidders can place bids on high-quality bourbons and whiskeys donated by Locals Liquors.
The auction will be open through May 8. The online auction can be found at Event.Auctria.com or by emailing sschwab@silverthorne.org.
Food will be available for purchase from La Perla, Melody’s Food Cart and Colorado Marketplace and Bakery. The event will run from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.