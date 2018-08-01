Silverthorne to hold off on Highway 9 traffic plan

Silverthorne town officials have decided to halt their plans to remake Highway 9 by redoing the state-controlled to feel more like a Main Street.

The decision comes after an open house on July 12 regarding proposed Highway 9 improvements and the Fourth Street Crossing project downtown.

More than 300 people reportedly attended the forum, gathering information and sharing their ideas and concerns for the future of downtown Silverthorne.

A Wednesday news release says the town received numerous questions and comments about Highway 9, traffic congestion, pedestrian crossings and potential on-street parking during the forum.

As a result, town staff have decided to shift their focus and put discussions about Highway 9 modifications on hold for the time being.

In the release, town staff acknowledged this winter and summer in particular have seen significant traffic congestion in the downtown area, especially on Sunday afternoons, as travelers return to the Front Range.

The problems are blamed on the Exit 205 interchange with Interstate 70, which creates a bottleneck for drivers trying to get onto the interstate that ripples throughout Silverthorne north of I-70.

"Due to these concerns, at this time the town will pause on the downtown Highway 9 modifications and shift focus to working with (the Colorado Department of Transportation) on improving the Exit 205 interchange," the release reads.