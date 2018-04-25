Silverthorne to host open house for workforce-housing project on Monday
April 25, 2018
Silverthorne is inviting members of the community to come out and learn more about the town's new workforce housing project at Smith Ranch during an open house from 4-6 p.m. Monday.
The open house will be at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Pkwy. The forum will focus on phase one of the project, including the site plan and plats, according to the town.
The town has tagged the local firm Compass Homes Development, which has more than 20 years of experience working in Summit County, as the lead developer for the Smith Ranch workforce-housing project in northern Silverthorne.
Altogether, the neighborhood will include roughly 200 new deed-restricted housing units, featuring a variety of housing types, including townhomes, duplexes and single family homes, at a range of price points.
Silverthorne expects to break ground on the first wave of new housing at Smith Ranch soon. For more info and project updates, go to SmithRanchNeighborhood.com .
