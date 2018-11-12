Silverthorne to host open house to help ease short-term rentals into new system
November 12, 2018
Silverthorne adopted a new series of short-term rental regulations on Oct. 24, and with the goal of getting all of the units owners kicked over to the town's new licensing requirements, town officials are hosting an open house from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 20 for owners.
The open house at Silverthorne Town Hall, 601 Center Circle, will start with dinner at 4:45 p.m., to be followed by a short presentation at 5 p.m. After that, town staff will answer questions about the process, applications or other short-term rentals items.
Letters about the open house went out to owners whose licenses to short-term rent will expire on Dec. 31. It asks recipients to share information about the open house to any other Silverthorne homeowners who may be renting their home or a portion of it out on a short-term basis. For more info or a copy of Silverthorne's newly adopted short-term rental licensing ordinance, go to the "News" section at Silverthorne.org.
Trending In: Local
- Big Boi joins Gramatik for Breck’s Mountain Dew Snow Dance
- Summit County’s snowpack is double what it usually is this time of the year
- Frisco cuts ribbon on new workforce housing units
- Pay hike helps Aspen Skiing Co. fill entry-level positions
- Silverthorne to host open house to help ease short-term rentals into new system
Trending Sitewide
- In Summit County, government action on short-term rentals leads to new business
- Big Boi joins Gramatik for Breck’s Mountain Dew Snow Dance
- ‘Bring the stoke!’: OpenSnow’s Joel Gratz energizes locals for winter at Breckenridge speech
- Copper Mountain Resort wants to expand snowmaking, trails and overnight camping options
- For Veterans Day, Silverthorne resident and WWII fighter pilot Boot Gordon recalls his service to his country