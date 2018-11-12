Silverthorne to host open house to help ease short-term rentals into new system

Silverthorne adopted a new series of short-term rental regulations on Oct. 24, and with the goal of getting all of the units owners kicked over to the town's new licensing requirements, town officials are hosting an open house from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 20 for owners.

The open house at Silverthorne Town Hall, 601 Center Circle, will start with dinner at 4:45 p.m., to be followed by a short presentation at 5 p.m. After that, town staff will answer questions about the process, applications or other short-term rentals items.

Letters about the open house went out to owners whose licenses to short-term rent will expire on Dec. 31. It asks recipients to share information about the open house to any other Silverthorne homeowners who may be renting their home or a portion of it out on a short-term basis. For more info or a copy of Silverthorne's newly adopted short-term rental licensing ordinance, go to the "News" section at Silverthorne.org.