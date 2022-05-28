Silverthorne to kick off summer with June First Friday
Friday, June 3, marks Silverthorne’s First Friday celebration for the month of June.
The event will kick off summer with live music from local band Split Window, presentations from summer programs and local nonprofits and other summer-themed activities. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center Lawn at 460 Blue River Parkway.
Just before the First Friday celebration, the town will also celebrate the Silverthorne Art Board’s purchase of the EnerJoy Trio, the set of three sculptures that stand outside of the Performing Arts Center. The town had a donation drive earlier this year to raise money to buy the sculpture from artist Harold Linke, who had previously loaned the art to the town.
A special donor recognition ceremony will be held at 5:15 p.m. on June 3 at the Performing Arts Center just before First Friday begins.
