Silverthorne welcomes five new officers to police department

Five new police officers are sworn in before Silverthorne Town Council at town hall on Wednesday. From left, the town's newest police officers are Kaelan Schartung, Anna Manning, Abigail Carreras, Mariah Kroschel and Timothy Hosier.

Silverthorne brought five new officers to the police department last week, as the town swore in college graduates, former servicemen and women, and even one woman who graduated from Summit High School.

Police Chief John Minor provided a quick introduction and bio for each new officer during Wednesday’s Silverthorne Town Council meeting.

After the group had taken the oath, their friends, family, significant others and colleagues helped with a badge-pinning ceremony.

Minor noted after losing several staff members to departments in Severance, Golden and Montana, it was time to do a little recruiting.

The five new police officers the department hired are Kaelan Schartung, Anna Manning, Abigail Carreras, Mariah Kroschel and Timothy Hosier.