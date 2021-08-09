Silverthorne’s The Pad hotel and hostel is on track to open in September

The Pad, a hostel-hotel hybrid in Silverthorne, is pictured as construction is underway Aug. 9. The building will include a 3,500-square-foot rooftop event space.

Photo by Lindsey Toomer / ltoomer@summitdaily.com

The Pad, a boutique hostel-hotel hybrid being built in Silverthorne, is nearing completion, according to owners Rob and Lynne Baer, who said they are anticipating opening sometime in September.

The hotel will include a variety of both shared- and private-room options to accommodate the needs and interests of different types of travelers.

Rob said they are now adding the finishing touches on construction, and Lynne said they’ve also had several local art installations put in the public spaces of the hotel.

What Rob says will make The Pad special is that regardless of whether a guest is staying in a private suite or just renting a bunk bed, they all get access to the hotel’s amenities. These include, but are not limited to, the rooftop deck, hot tub and coworking space.

The Pad’s owners started a campaign in April through the crowdfunding site Indiegogo to raise money to help get through the end of construction, raising $58,843 through the site. The Baers said this helped get back on track after the hotel’s opening was delayed.

“It was a great way for us to try to recoup some of the losses we’ve experienced doing the building during a pandemic — and in a fun way,” Lynne said.

Indiegogo offers incentives for folks who donate to a specific campaign, and Rob said this was an opportunity for The Pad to offer “the best deals we were ever going to offer.” One of the offers was yearlong happy hour pricing at the hotel’s bar, A-Bar, which will also serve food from Graze & Torreys. Rob said he was excited to engage locals in particular with this deal.

Photo by Lindsey Toomer / ltoomer@summitdaily.com

After The Pad opens it will host a Sip and Savor fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Summit County on its rooftop porch. The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, and 100% of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club.

While the Baers have been working on turning this project into a reality for the past six years, Lynne said she’s been dreaming of it for closer to 10 after she got the idea traveling through South America. As the opening date gets closer, the couple is filled with excitement.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, even longer during construction, so we’re ready,” Lynne said.

The Pad is also in the process of becoming a Certified B Corporation, which means the business is committed to meeting “the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.”

The Pad is the first hospitality business in Colorado to apply for the certification, and it’s the first business ever in Summit County, according to the Baers. In order to receive the certification, the business has to prove it has operated under the certification’s standards for a year, which is why The Pad’s certification is still pending.

“What it means is that we pretty much are making a commitment to use our business as a force for the good,” Lynne said. “We’re hoping to be a place that when you come to The Pad, anything that you buy or use or consume you’ll feel good about using.”

Lynne said the business will focus on ensuring it pays a livable wage to its employees and that its vendors have a positive impact. She said the bottom line of the business’s operations will be threefold: people, then planet, then profit.

“When we do get to give tours to friends or investors, no matter how well we described (it), we love hearing that what they’re seeing exceeded anything they thought it could have been,” Rob said. “So we’re just really excited to get the public in there and show them what we’re going to be bringing to the community.”