Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing undergoes renovation, takes down longstanding sign

Photo from Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing

Ski Country Auto Repair and Towing has undergone a makeover with an extensive interior renovation and new logo.

The Frisco auto repair shop and towing service, which dates back to 1971, took down its longstanding Shell sign as part of the renovation. The sign was formerly a Texaco sign, as the spot was originally a Texaco gas station and repair facility. Ski Country Auto Repair has put up new signage to reflect its current services.