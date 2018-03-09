Skier killed in tree collision at Breckenridge Ski Resort identified by coroner

The skier who died after colliding with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday morning has been identified as Derek Cressey, 38, of Windham, Maine, the Summit County Coroner's Office confirmed Friday afternoon.

Cressey's cause and manner of death have not yet been determined pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Saturday. The autopsy results will determine whether or not a medical event preceded the accident, Coroner Regan Wood said. Cressey was wearing a helmet when he crashed.

"Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family and friends," Breckenridge Ski Resort's vice president and chief operating officer John Buhler said in a statement.

The accident occurred at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the trees near Northstar, an intermediate trail in the Peak 8 area, according to an official with the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office conducted interviews with three witnesses to the accident but is not releasing those findings at this time.

Cressey was taken to the Peak 8 First Aid Room after the crash, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday night.

Cressey was at least the fourth in-bounds ski fatality in Colorado this season. Two men have died this winter at Keystone Ski Resort after collisions with trees. Another man was killed in early December while snowboarding at Monarch Ski Area.