Slifer, Smith & Frampton adds 6 brokers to its team
The Slifer, Smith & Frampton team is growing.
The firm recently announced that it hired six brokers: Joanna Hopkins is joining the firm’s Frisco team; Travis Moore is joining the firm’s Keystone team; and Brenda Hugo, Meg Dworak and Liz Burnette are joining the firm’s Breckenridge location. Chris McKeever, who was formerly a broker’s assistant and split his time between the firm’s Breckenridge and Frisco offices before earning his license, is also now one of the firm’s newest brokers.
