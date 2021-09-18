Slifer Smith & Frampton Foundation donates $10K to local nonprofits

Building Hope Summit County, the League for Animals and People of the Summit, Smart Bellies, SOS Outreach, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault and Timberline Adult Day Services are the organizations that will benefit from a donation from the Slifer Smith & Framton Foundation that totals $10,000.

The organization hosted a fundraising concert at the Ten Mile Music Hall on Aug. 21 that featured the 6 Million Dollar Band and a silent auction. According to a press release about the event, the organization recruited various sponsors to help cover the cost of the event so that all ticket sales could go directly to various nonprofits.

Each year, the foundation donates over $100,000 to local nonprofits.