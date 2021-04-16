Slifer Smith & Frampton restructures, promotes new Summit County market president

Chris Lankhorst was promoted to market president for the Summit County region at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

Photo from Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate announced that it is restructuring its organization to provide better service to its customers. The change means the company will have four market presidents for the following areas: Denver, Summit County, Eagle County and the Roaring Fork Valley.

Earlier this week, Chris Lankhorst was promoted to market president of the Summit County region. According to a news release, Lankhorst has been a top producer in Summit County and “has many years of leadership experience as the branch broker in the company’s Keystone and Breckenridge offices.”

The real estate company has 33 offices, including five in Summit County. According to Slifer Smith & Frampton’s first real estate agent, Rod Slifer, the company has grown so much and covers such a wide berth that it needs more focused leadership.

“We have grown to the point that one person cannot simply run our company anymore,” he said. “And now that we are in a number of unique markets each with distinctive needs, we believe that decentralization makes sense.”