Slow the Flow sprinkler efficiency campaign aims to save water, money
June 23, 2018
The High Country Conservation Center, Resource Central and your local municipal water providers have teamed up to provide Slow the Flow, a free sprinkler consultation program, that will help homeowners save water and money.
Resource Central technicians will come to the home and run a few tests to check sprinkler efficiency and diagnose sprinkler system problems. At the end of your consultation the homeowner will receive a customized watering schedule designed to reduce unnecessary water usage and still maintain their lawn.
"Slow the Flow is an easy and free program that will help you use water efficiently while keeping your lawn green," said HC3 community programs coordinator Hallie Jaeger. "Water efficiency is obviously an important aspect of what we do at HC3, so this program lies in accordance with both our mission and regional water efficiency plan."
A Slow the Flow assessment lasts about 90 minutes and involves a visual inspection, data collection and in-depth evaluation. Sign up for a consultation by dialing 303-999-3824 or visiting HighCountryConservation.org/water-conservation.
