SMA concert series continues Sunday with Tamara Goldstein Trio

The Summit Music and Arts concert series will present the Tamara Goldstein Trio on Sunday at Dillon Community Church.

The performance begins at 4 p.m. with what's billed as an outstanding trio, featuring pianist Tamara Goldstein, Deborah Marshall on clarinet and Carole Whitney playing cello.

The program will include compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven, Niels Gade and Alexander Zemlinsky. Tickets are available for $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Students are always free at Summit Music and Arts events.

According to a news release, Goldstein has enjoyed a diverse career as a chamber musician, teacher and recitalist.

Born into a musical family, she received her early training at the PreCollege Divisions of the Manhattan School of Music and The Juilliard School before earning degrees at Indiana University, Juilliard and the University of Colorado.

Since 1999, she has been on the collaborative piano staff of the Aspen Music Festival and School, assisting its renowned string faculty and coaching and accompanying gifted students.

Currently adjunct faculty of piano and chamber music at the University of Denver's Lamont School of Music, Goldstein often performs with faculty and guest artists, as well as students.

She is additionally a member of the Colorado Symphony's Very Young Composers outreach program, a guest-teaching artist at Denver School of the Arts and a volunteer musician for El Sistema Colorado.

Meanwhile, Marshall holds a master's degree in performance and has played with the Bavarian Radio Orchestra under maestros such as Rafael Kubelik, Sir George Solti, Leonard Bernstein, Ricardo Muti, Daniel Barenboim, Pierre Boulez, Giuseppe Sinapoli, Leonard Slatkin, Erich Leinsdorf, Sir Colin Davis, Lorin Maazel, Bernard Haitink and Kurt Masur.

She's also held teaching positions at both the Hochschule and the Richard Strauss Conservatory, where she later served as professor for clarinet and chamber music and head of the woodwind department.

According to the release, Marshall's playing has become known throughout Europe "for its expressiveness, virtuosity and beauty of tone."

Whitney is a graduate of the Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and has enjoyed a 37-year career as a professional cellist. Most of that time, she performed as a member of the orchestra of the Santa Fe Opera.

She is the principal cellist for Pro Musica Colorado chamber orchestra and performs with the Colorado Ballet and Opera Colorado, solo Continuo for the Colorado Bach Ensemble, and has served as a guest artist with the Colorado Chamber Players. Before becoming a full-time Colorado resident, Whitney was the assistant principal cellist of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra.

Dillon Community Church is at 371 E. La Bonte, Dillon. Doors open at 3 p.m. for an art exhibition by Visual Artist Emily Wahl. For more info or to buy tickets, go to SummitMusicAndArts.org.