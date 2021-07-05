Snake River Water District planning for increased needs in Keystone

The Snake River Water District is planning ahead for increasing water needs in the Keystone area due to population growth over the last decade.

District Executive Director Scott Price said in a statement that the district recently created a water system master plan looking into emerging challenges in the next 10 years. The plan includes a prioritized list of short-term and long-term projects.

According to the plan, the district needs to invest $38.5 million over the next decade to address trouble areas, update the old water treatment plant and add a new pump station and storage tank. The district is currently seeking grants and loans to help fund the improvements. It is also evaluating user rates that have remained unchanged for the past eight years.

The district will hold public meetings with key stakeholders to discuss the financial plans. There will be two public meetings on July 22, including a 1 p.m. livestream on the district’s Facebook page and an in-person meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the district’s office in Keystone .