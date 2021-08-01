Snake River Water District to hold public meeting on water plans

The Snake River Water District will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at its office at 0050 Oro Grande Drive in Keystone.

A presentation will be given on the recently completed water system master plan and upcoming rate changes at the meeting.

Based on the master plan, the district will need to invest about $38.5 million over the next 10 years to address aging infrastructure, potential trouble areas of the system, capacity and distribution. Its next step is determining how to fund these upgrades through federal and state grants and loans.