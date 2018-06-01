Snowy Peaks announces Junior High expansion, informational night on June 4

Effective with the 2018-19 school year, Summit School District will create Snowy Peaks Junior High School for seventh- and eighth-grade students as an expansion of the current Snowy Peaks High School. Snowy Peaks Junior High will offer the same non-traditional, relationship-based educational experience currently offered in ninth to 12th grades. An informational night will be held on Monday, June 4, to discuss the expansion.

"Snowy Peaks' passionate teachers create an individualized learning plan for every student and we work tirelessly to see every student reach their full potential," said principal Jim Smith. "Snowy Peaks High School is Summit School District's innovative learning option for students. We pride ourselves on creating a student-centered learning community that provides an individualized experience for all students. We're ready to expand our family and welcome the junior Yetis!"

Snowy Peaks uses a blended learning instructional model, focusing on a personalized educational experience, individual support, project-based learning and building 21st century skills.

The informational night will take place on Monday from 5–7 p.m. at the Snowy Peaks facility in the Summit Middle School building, 158 School Road, Frisco. For more information on Snowy Peaks High and Junior High, visit SPHS/summitk12.org or call principal Jim Smith, 970-368-1145.