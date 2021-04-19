Solarize Summit returns, offering rebates on solar panel installations

Solarize Summit is back for a third year. The program, driven by the High Country Conservation Center and the Summit Climate Action Collaborative, offers Summit County residents and businesses rebates for solar panel installations. According to a news release, the program will run from April 1 to June 30.

Eagle County-based Active Energies Solar is the installer for the program and offers free property assessments to interested home or business owners, according to the release. The company is providing tiered rebates to participants, meaning that discounts increase with more local participation. According to High Country Conservation Center’s website, the Solarize Summit rebate will range from $150 to $500 depending on how many people participate in the program this year. Participants must sign a contract before June 30 to participate.

Over the past two years, more than 100 Summit County residents have participated in the program, according to the release. This year, Breckenridge, Frisco and Summit County governments are offering a limited number of additional $1,500 rebates to residents and businesses that install solar panels.