Splish Naturals launches new sports line

The muscle relief spray is one of the new products that is part of Splish Naturals' new sports line. The product line was launched in August 2021.

The Splish Network Inc./Courtesy photo

Frisco-based wellness company Splish Naturals just launched a new sports line of products that targets athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and those living an active lifestyle.

Founded in 2018 by Frisco resident Matt Walsh, Splish Naturals’ products are manufactured in Colorado Springs and can be found in local businesses such as the Infinity Spa at Grand Colorado on Peak 8 in Breckenridge, Auth Chiropractic and Vitality Center in Dillon and Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon. The company sells to other businesses and its products are mostly found in spas. Products include facial oils, concentrates and balms, all of which contain cannabidiol, or CBD.

The company’s new sports line was launched in August and includes products like muscle relief spray and roll-on, magnesium chloride body spray and sport balm. Coming soon is an anti-chafing balm. According to a news release, these products are designed to to relieve muscle aches and aid in recovery.

For more information about the company’s products, visit SplishNaturals.com.