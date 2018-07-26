Sportsmen’s Roundtable caucus meeting on July 31

The Northwest Region Sportsmen's Roundtable will hold their next caucus meeting on July 31, from 7–9 p.m. in the Dance Hall at the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo, 210 11th St. in Kremmling.

Anyone interested in giving input and suggestions directly to northwest regional delegates for the statewide Sportsmen's Roundtable is encouraged to attend. In addition to a variety of topics up for discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to elect a delegate, or re-elect Denny Behrens, a Sportsmen's Roundtable member since 2016. Behrens is eligible to serve another term, pending election results.

Numerous high-profile issues continue to be the focus of conversations between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and hunters, anglers and the citizens whose income depends on the effective conservation of the state's wildlife resources. Representatives from CPW's Northwest Region will attend and be available to answer questions and participate in the discussions.

"Whether it's our new shed hunting regulations, herd management plans, chronic wasting disease, the future of hunting and fishing, there is much to talk about," said Northwest regional manager JT Romatzke. "Here's your opportunity to bring your concerns and ideas to your regional delegates, and in turn, directly to CPW's leadership. We encourage you to attend and let us know what you think."

If you are interested in learning more about the Sportsmen's Roundtable, or how to contact your regional delegates, visit the CPW website at Wildlife.state.co.us.