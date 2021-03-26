Spring break leads to rising case counts in Summit County

Summit County reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 over the week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

The total number of cases among residents stands at 3,277. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, putting the total number since March 5, 2020, at 130.

On the state’s COVID-19 dial, the county has remained within level yellow despite incidence and positivity rates that have crept up into level orange.

According to the state’s dial dashboard , the county was reporting 364.7 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is up 129.1 cases per 100,000 people from last week.

The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that return positive — is now 9.2%, which is up 2.6 percentage points from last week.

The county’s hospitalization data remains within level blue on the dashboard, with 14 days of declining or stable hospitalizations.

On Thursday, Summit County Public Health Department officials cautioned that if Summit’s incidence rate eclipses 345 new cases per 100,000 residents for five consecutive days, the county would be moved backward on the dial to level orange. Friday was the first day with a rate higher than 345.

Environmental Health Manager Dan Hendershott said a move from level yellow to orange would cut current capacity limits in half for restaurants, gyms, personal services, sports, camps and other events.

Vaccines

According to the county’s webpage, 41% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 23% being fully vaccinated. Of the county’s population of residents 70 and older, 72% have been vaccinated.

Outbreaks

The Summit County Public Health Department reported four outbreaks this week at the following locations:

Six cases at Ollie’s Pub and Grub in Frisco

Two cases at Christy Sports in Dillon

Four cases at Christy Sports Lone Star in Breckenridge

Three cases at Summit County Jail

School data

The Summit School District reported one quarantine over the week at the following school:

One quarantine issued Monday, March 22, at Summit Middle School due to a positive COVID-19 case