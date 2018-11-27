St. Anthony Summit Medical Center announces new CEO

Centura Health's St. Anthony Summit Medical Center has announced that it has hired a new CEO. Lee Boyles is the former president of Catholic Health Initiatives St. Gabriel's Health in Little Fallse, Minnesota. He assumed his new role on November 26.

While at St. Gabriel's Health, Boyles oversaw operations at the hospital and its four-clinic health system since 2014. In a press release, St. Anthony said that Boyles had helped create and develop a highly successful, nationally recognized prescription opioid reduction program.

"I'm excited to come to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and join an extremely high-performing team and a hospital with such a positive culture," Boyles said in the press release. "I'm so impressed with how dedicated everyone is to the mission and values of the organization and being a collaborative community partner."

Boyles succeeds former St. Anthony Summit CEO Paul Chodkowski, who retired in August after 13 years leading the hospital and its mountain clinics. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marshall Denkinger, who has served as interim CEO since August, has been promoted to Centura Health's Chief Medical Informatics Officer.