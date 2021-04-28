Stan Miller Drive to close to thru-traffic in May

Stan Miller Drive will be closed to thru-traffic from May 3 to June 18. The closure is due to construction of the Alta Verde project, according to a letter from the developer, Gorman General Contractors. The letter explained that there will be traffic control measures put in place at certain junctures over the next 18 months due to construction.

Alta Verde is a workforce housing development in Breckenridge that will be located at 159 Stan Miller Drive and will offer a total of 80 units.